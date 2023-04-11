‘That’s the problem’ – Kompany unhappy after recent Burnley injury blow

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was left angered by Josh Brownhill’s injury against Sheffield United.

Brownhill was replaced by Samuel Bastien in the 77th minute of Burnley’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United after the midfielder limped off after landing awkwardly on the astro turf beside the pitch.

The 27-year-old has been a near ever-present for the Clarets this season, playing 37 games and registering 14 goal involvements from centre midfield.

But there’s now a worry that Kompany could be left without Brownhill after he was substituted immediately after going down inside the Blades’ technical area.

Speaking to Burnley Express, Kompany was left fuming with how Brownhill’s injury came about. The Clarets boss said:

“Don’t get me started on astro turf again! It’s not a quick fix. That’s the problem.”

Zaroury was substituted off in the previous win against Middlesbrough and wasn’t risked in the Blades match, but Kompany revealed he could return against Reading.

Kompany continued:

“Anass got booted a few times at Middlesbrough and the last kick was one too many. It needs time to recover, but it’s not anything we’re worried about. It was too short a turnaround.”

Time to recover…

With the busy bank holiday fixtures navigated and six points taken against the two sides that sat 3rd and 2nd respectively at the start of the weekend, it’s been an incredible few days for Kompany’s side as they confirmed their return to the Premier League.

The 2-1 win away at the Riverside last Friday saw them confirm their promotion, before the victory over Paul Heckingbottom’s side moved them 14 points clear at the top of the table.

With promotion sealed and just a matter of time before the league title is wrapped up, Kompany can be cautious over the return of Zaroury, whilst it will be a waiting game to discover the extent of Brownhill’s problem.

Burnley travel to Reading on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.