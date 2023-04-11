Shaun Maloney opens up on Wigan Athletic man’s continued absence

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said the Latics ‘have to be patient’ with Charlie Wyke’s situation amid his continued absence.

Wyke has been missing from the matchday squad for the last three games and has played just three times since November.

The 30-year-old featured prominently at the start of the season, registering four goal involvements in 14 games before the World Cup break, but his presence has been sparse since.

Wyke has done incredibly well to battle back into the Wigan Athletic side after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the club’s training ground back in November 2021, returning nine months later at the beginning of the season away to Birmingham City, where he assisted the winning goal.

Unsurprisingly, his return has been closely monitored, with Maloney speaking to Wigan Today regarding Wyke’s absence. He said:

“He’s had such an unthinkable, unique last 12-18 months, but prior to that he was an incredible striker in the box.

“We have to be patient to get him back to that level, but unfortunately for now he’s not available.

“But obviously the very best of Charlie Wyke would be a massive asset for any team in this league.

“All we can do is be patient and hope for the best.”

Return before the season’s end?

Given Wigan’s doomed campaign, Maloney would have loved to have been able to call upon Wyke since taking over, with the striker playing just three times under Maloney.

They are sat rock bottom of the table and eight points from safety with just five games to play, it would take one of the greatest escapes in Football League history to see Maloney turn this around. With Wigan’s relegation looking imminent, Wyke’s absence could be prolonged with the striker’s health not something that should be risked, especially given the very slim chance the Latics have of escaping the drop.

Wyke’s contract in Lancashire runs until the end of next season. Hopefully, with a full summer of rest under his belt, Wyke could be ready to go again in League One if they are indeed relegated, with Wyke previously netting 25 goals in his last full season in the third tier for Sunderland.

Wigan travel to Blackpool on Saturday, with defeat all but relegating the losing side.