Plymouth Argyle handed big boost as long-term absentee returns to contention for Exeter City clash

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has revealed that Adam Randell will be fit to feature in the Devon derby against Exeter City.

Randell has been out of action since the beginning of February after suffering an ankle injury in the home win against Portsmouth. The 22-year-old has missed the previous ten games in the league and been a noticeable absentee for Schumacher given that he had featured in every game before the New Year for Argyle.

Plymouth Argyle’s automatic promotion chances took a hit on the weekend as they were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City, but they remain in the automatic places after Ipswich Town were held to a draw.

Now, speaking to Plymouth Live, Schumacher explained his decision to omit Randell from the Imps match was due to the midfielder only featuring in a couple of training sessions. But off the back of the potentially damaging defeat before heading into the Devon derby, the Argyle youngster will be available.

Schumacher said:

“Jay (Matete), Jordan (Houghton) and Butch (Matt Butcher) have been doing a great job so there was no point having another midfield player on the bench, which would have meant one less forward player, but Adam will be available for Saturday.”

Derby return…

Randell’s return is a timely one for Plymouth, with the midfielder starting 25 games in the league this season before his injury absence, operating mostly as a defensive midfielder whilst chipping in with two goals and four assists.

The Argyle youngster couldn’t have picked a better game to return for other than the Exeter clash, with the Plymouth-born Randell needing no extra incentive to make sure he’s fully fit before the derby and a pivotal one in the title race.

Schumacher started a midfield pairing of Matete and Butcher against Lincoln but will keep a close eye on Randell who will be pushing to be involved from the off although a start may come too soon.