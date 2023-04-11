Opinion: Sunderland should set sights on free agent Championship man if Jack Clarke leaves this summer

Jack Clarke has enjoyed a prolific season with Sunderland, scoring eight and assisting eight more in the Championship so far.

And his fine form has led to rather inevitable links to the Premier League. Over the weekend, Alan Nixon revealed for The Sun that Crystal Palace are eyeing up Clarke as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, should he finally move on in the summer.

For the Black Cats, losing Clarke would be a huge blow. He’s a key player for them and he only signed permanently last summer, so he certainly has plenty of potential left to fulfil in a Sunderland shirt. But Tony Mowbray and his side could be helpless if Palace come calling, so the Black Cats should have an eye on potential replacements.

And one ideal replacement is playing further down in the Championship table for Rotherham United – Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to become one of the hottest properties in the Football League this summer when his Millers contract expires,. He’s scored seven league goals this season and assisted a further three, having seen links to a number of Championship clubs emerge including Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Swansea City among others.

Ogbene shares a few similar traits to Clarke in that he’s a versatile attacking player, capable of driving forward with the ball and also capable of scoring and creating goals. Playing in a much more attacking Sunderland side could also see Ogbene flourish, and signing on a free transfer, it’d be a really shrewd signing for any team in the Championship.

Clarke doesn’t seem destined to move on this summer. He’s still Sunderland’s player and he still has three more years left on his contract, but if Sunderland need a replacement, then Ogbene would certainly be a good bet.