Norwich City man facing race for fitness as David Wagner reveals injury latest

Norwich City boss David Wagner has revealed that Ben Gibson will face a race against time to return for the play-offs.

Gibson was substituted just after the hour mark in Norwich City’s 2-0 win away against play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers on Good Friday, meaning he missed the clash against Rotherham United yesterday.

The 30-year-old was replaced due to a hamstring injury with the extent of the problem now being revealed by Wagner, who fears Gibson may face a race against time to return before the play-offs start should Norwich finish in the top six.

Norwich are currently 8th in the table after the goalless draw against Rotherham but are just one point outside of the top six with it all still to play for as they look to keep their slim hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League open.

Speaking to Pink Un after the Rotherham game, Wagner spoke about Gibson’s injury and gave an update on the rest of the squad, with Grant Hanley also ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Wagner said:

“Ben Gibson has a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for the next four to six weeks, which means it is comparable to Kenny McLean in that he will probably be miss the regular season and could make the play-offs. Johnny Rowe will be back in training (on Tuesday).

“And hopefully, Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) will be back in training end of the week, beginning of next week. I still believe this is a group who can bring us into the play-offs.”

Defensive woes…

Gibson will join Hanley in the injury room for the coming games, with the centre-back partnership of Andrew Omobamidele and Jacob Sorensen set to continue.

With no other centre-back named amongst the substitutes, Wagner may have to call upon Newcastle United loanee Isaac Hayden, who returned to the bench against the Millers to make his first squad appearance of 2023.

Gibson had previously started eight consecutive games in the heart of the defence before missing the Rotherham game, leaving Wagner with key squad management in defence as they look to seal their play-off spot.

Norwich travel to Middlesbrough on Friday, with kick-off at 8pm.