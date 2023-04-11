‘My kind of player’ – Paul Warne quizzed on possible summer deal for Derby County loan man

Derby County boss Paul Warne has refused to be drawn on the possibility of keeping loan ace Haydon Roberts beyond the end of this season but labelled him as his kind of player.

Derby County recruited Roberts on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, bringing him in on a season-long deal. He was in and out of the starting XI somewhat over the early stages of the season but he’s now played a part in every League One game since January 21st.

Operating as a left-back, wing-back or left-sided centre-back, he’s been a versatile option for Warne to call upon in the Rams’ bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

Question marks surround his future though with his deal back at Brighton expiring at the end of the season. Now, Warne has been quizzed on whether he’d like to bring the defender back to Pride Park when his loan finishes.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, the Rams boss refused to be drawn on the chances of a reunion but wasn’t shy in starting his admiration for Roberts. He said:

“I thought Haydon was excellent, he’s got real ability to travel with the ball and he’s deceptively quick with it at his feet.

“He was a real standout performer and I am really pleased with him. He is my kind of player. He is coachable, he is athletic, he is aggressive and he wants to get better.

“We have conversations with players all the time and that will continue.”

One to hold onto?

It remains to be seen just how Roberts’ situation back on the south coast pans out, but if he isn’t tied down to a new contract, a summer deal seems feasible. Warne is certainly an admirer of his abilities and a deal would only cost a compensation fee if he become a free agent.

Roberts has drawn criticism at times but at only 20, he’s got plenty of time to develop and maximise his potential still. His versatility makes him a useful player to have in the squad and he’s improved over the course of the season, which makes for promising reading for his future.

Until then though, the Derby County loan man’s focus will be on seeing out the season as strongly as possible before learning his fate with Brighton.