Latest Watford news: Manchester United plotting double transfer raid, fresh injury blow + more

Watford let slip a 2-0 lead at Coventry City yesterday, eventually drawing the game 2-2.

It means that Chris Wilder has now now won just one of his opening six games in charge, taking a total of five points. The Hornets currently sit in 12th place of the table and six points outside the top-six with five games left to play this season.

The summer ahead could be a busy one at Vicarage Road, and there’s been some interesting Watford stories in headlines which suggest a few summer exits are likely.

Joao Pedro continues to attract interest with a move to Italy being touted more and more. Italian journalist Luca Bianchin recently revealed that AC Milan are targeting two types of striker in the summer, with one of them being a striker like Pedro.

Bianchin said (via Sport Witness):

“Profile A: young striker, like João Pedro of Watford, who they like, he’s in view, costs no more than €20-30m, with a salary that is still affordable and that can see Milan as a stage in his growth.”

And another two Watford players being primed for summer exits are youth prospects Harry Amass and Adrian Blake. A recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United are hopeful of signing both players, despite widespread interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.

And lastly, striker Britt Assombalonga could miss the remainder of the season after he was forced off early in the draw v Coventry. Wilder said of the 30-year-old:

“Hamstring – I should imagine that’s it for the season for him.”

Watford return to action v Bristol City this weekend.