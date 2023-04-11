Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: In-form forward scouted, midfielder injury revealed + more

Sheffield Wednesday made a much-needed return to winning ways on Monday, ending their six-game winless streak with a comfortable victory over Accrington Stanley.

Sheffield Wednesday have moved back to the top of the League One table for now, but automatic promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town both boast a game in hand on Darren Moore’s side.

There’s been plenty going on away from the action too, with claims of interest in non-league star Millenic Alli emerging over the weekend. Football Insider has said that Wednesday are alongside Huddersfield Town and Barnsley in keeping tabs on the Halifax Town attacker.

Alli, 23, mainly plays on the wing but can play across the front three. He’s netted eight times in 28 league games this season.

Elsewhere, in the wake of the win over Accrington, an update emerged on midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Moore told The Star after the game that he has picked up a knock to the knee in training, hence his absence on Monday. He will be assessed in the coming days, so it remains to be seen if he’s fit and ready to go again versus Burton Albion this weekend.

Moore also spoke to The Star about 17-year-old attacking starlet Bailey Cadamarteri. The young striker has been tipped for a bright future in the game and the Wednesday boss revealed there has already been loan interest in his services. Cadamarteri isn’t expected to play again this season though as they continue to manage his development carefully.

Finally, it emerged that there was an extension trigger in Jack Hunt’s contract at the club, which expires this summer.

However, while the clause would have been automatically triggered once he reached a certain amount of appearances, he is no longer able to reach that total, casting his future at the club into uncertainty.