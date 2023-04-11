Latest Ipswich Town news: £15m man on the radar, injury update on influential forward + more

Ipswich Town saw their winning streak end on Monday afternoon, playing out a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town.

Ipswich Town have dropped out of the automatic promotion spots again after Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways too. However, they still boast a game in hand on the Owls as the fight for the top-two nears boiling point.

While the focus is firmly on on-pitch matters, there’s been plenty going on off the pitch too.

Over the week, the Tractor Boys were linked with an ambitious move for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong. The Sun has said Town are set to spend big if they rise to the Championship and ex-Blackburn Rovers man Armstrong is among the eye-catching targets.

The 26-year-old earned a £15m move to St Mary’s after starring in the second-tier but he’s managed just four goals and four assists in 61 outings for the Saints.

There are a couple of injury concerns for Ipswich Town though. Speaking to the EADT after the game, Kieran McKenna revealed Nathan Broadhead missed out on the Cheltenham Town draw through an ankle issue and will be assessed, while Leif Davis was withdrawn from the action through a combination of fatigue and ‘little niggles’.

Loan striker George Hirst has been quizzed on his future at the club too. When asked about a possible permanent summer move, the striker insisted he’s not thought about it, remaining fully focused on on-pitch matters and the promotion fight.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town’s former long-serving boss Mick McCarthy is out of work again after departing Championship strugglers Blackpool. He lasted less than three months at Bloomfield Road, winning just two out of 14 games before being replaced by Stephen Dobbie on an interim basis.