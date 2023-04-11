Latest Burnley news: Clarets battling Leeds United in transfer pursuit, interest in key man + more

Burnley edged closer to the Championship title last night, after beating 2nd place Sheffield United 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Over the Easter weekend, Burnley beat fellow promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, confirming their promotion to the Premier League in the process.

For Vincent Kompany’s side, the aim is now the title, which they can secure if they beat Reading this weekend and Sheffield United lose at home to Cardiff City.

And head of the next round of fixtures, there’s been a number of Burnley stories in headlines, with one of them linking the Clarets alongside Leeds United in the race to sign AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere.

TEAMtalk say that Burnley and Leeds are both vying for the 22-year-old Belgian midfielder who’s played 25 times in Serie A this season after joining from Club Brugge last summer. De Ketelaere though has failed to score a single league goal for Milan as of yet, having largely been used as a late substitute in games.

Elsewhere, The Sun claim that Borussia Dortmund are looking at Anass Zaroury. The 22-year-old joined Burnley from Chaleroi last summer and has since netted seven and assisted four more in 29 Championship outings for the Clarets. The Sun’s report says that Dortmund have recently scouted the attacker.

And lastly, Kompany has spoken out on Zaroury after the Belgian was left out of the side that beat Sheffield United. Kompany told Burnley Express:

“Anass got booted a few times at Middlesbrough and the last kick was one too many. It needs time to recover, but it’s not anything we’re worried about. It was too short a turnaround.”

Josh Brownhill was brought off v United after landing on the astro turf beside the pitch, but Kompany didn’t reveal the extend of the midfielder’s injury.

Burnley v Reading kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.