Latest Barnsley news: National League star on the radar, interest in key figure emerges + more

Barnsley have missed a chance to climb into the League One automatic promotion places but victory at the weekend has kept them in the mix.

Barnsley remain in 4th place as victory against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend brought Michael Duff’s side back to winning ways, after previously losing two from three games heading into the match at Oakwell.

With their promotion bid heating up on the pitch, there’s been plenty of news off it too. The Tykes are tracking Halifax Town attacker Millenic Alli according to Football Insider, with Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday also interested in the non-league ace.

Alli has bagged four goals in his last three games playing off either wing and looks set to leave the National League side in the summer with Barnsley keeping a keen eye on the 23-year-old. Scouts from the club were reportedly in the crowd to watch Alli bag twice against league leaders Wrexham.

Elsewhere, there could be a worry if Barnsley fail to gain promotion, with Alan Nixon reporting that boss Duff is a managerial target for Huddersfield Town to take over from Neil Warnock at the end of the season.

Huddersfield have climbed to 19th in the Championship table after picking up 11 points from a possible 15 as Warnock looks to save the Terriers from relegation, potentially opening the door for Duff to take the hotseat next season if Barnsley fail to gain promotion.

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

Finally, the Daily Record reported that Barnsley are keen on signing Dunfermline Athletic defender Rhys Breen on a free transfer, with the 23-year-old also garnering interest from Glentoran with his contract ticking into its final weeks.

Breen has helped Dunfermline storm 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish League One and has caught the eye of the Tykes who could swoop to conclude what would be a shrewd signing. The centre-back has seven goal involvements this season and is a key part of the Dunfermline defence that has conceded just 19 goals all season.

Barnsley travel to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.