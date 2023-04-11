‘I went for three pints…’ – Barnsley boss reveals how he heard about Huddersfield Town link and offers response

Reports over the weekend linked Huddersfield Town with a potential summer swoop for Barnsley boss Michael Duff.

It comes after an impressive first season at Oakwell for Duff, who left Cheltenham Town to take on the Oakwell job ahead of this season.

His side currently sit in 4th place of the League One table and just five points outside the top two after a strong campaign to date, and Duff’s positive showing with the Tykes has seen reports link him with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town, who appointed Neil Warnock on a short-term basis earlier in the year.

Quizzed on the links, Duff told The Yorkshire Post:

“I went for three pints in Barnsley yesterday with the wife because the kids are away and some bloke came up to me and showed it me.

“It was news to me as well. It is a by-product of doing well and my focus does not change. It is ‘win the next game’.”

Duff to Huddersfield Town…

The link certainly makes sense. Duff is only down the road with Barnsley and he’s really impressed in League One this season, playing a brand of expansive and attacking football along the way.

And Huddersfield could be in the market for a new boss in the summer, and someone who can offer a more contemporary approach to management too.

But both teams will have all their focus on the end of the season. Huddersfield are battling relegation and Barnsley are fighting for promotion, so don’t expect to see any movement on this potential move until the season is over for both teams.

Barnsley are next in action against Forest Green this weekend, whilst Huddersfield head to Swansea City.