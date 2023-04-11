‘I don’t know how long’ – Lowe fearful over recent injury blow for Preston North End man

Ryan Lowe has revealed Alan Browne could miss the rest of the season after suffering medial ligament damage against QPR.

Browne was replaced at the end of the first half after sustaining a knee injury away against QPR on Good Friday, which then saw the Irishman miss the 2-1 win against Reading yesterday.

Preston made it three wins in a row against Reading after Lowe’s side won 2-0 at QPR, with goals coming after Browne had left the pitch injured – the 27-year-old left the ground on crutches.

After yesterday’s win, Lowe was asked about the injury situation to his captain, with Browne definitely ruled out for the next three games which see Preston go up against play-off rivals Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, with a tricky trip to in-form Swansea City in between.

Speaking to LancsLive, Lowe said:

“He’s probably going to be a few weeks off. He has had a whack on his medial ligament and he has had a scan. He won’t be with us – I don’t know how long it is going to be.

“It is day-to-day; he is in a brace at the moment as a precaution. We will have to take each step and day as it comes, but he’s certainly not going to be available for the next two weeks I wouldn’t have thought.”

Upcoming games…

Preston’s recent form has pulled them onto the shoulders of the play-off spots, climbing to 7th in the table and only outside the top six on goal difference.

The absence of Browne will be hard felt with the Irishman playing 36 times so far this season and with 5th place Millwall and 6th place Blackburn coming up, they’ll have to deal with his absence if they are to have any hope of achieving an incredible play-off finish.

Browne could be replaced by Ali McCann who returned to training last week after missing the previous nine games with injury that has kept him out for almost two months.

Josh Onomah stepped up his comeback when he started the win against Reading after replacing Browne at Loftus Road – with the 25-year-old starting his first game of the season.

Preston travel to Millwall on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.