Hull City boss hopeful that 22-y/o is fit to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend but duo will miss out

Hull City claimed an unexpected win against top-six hopefuls Millwall yesterday, thanks to Adama Traore’s first goal of the season on 70 minutes.

And the Tigers won the game without having a recognised striker in their ranks too, with Aaron Connolly and Oscar Estupinan missing out once again.

Ryan Longman, 22, is one of the names who’s been helping out in attack during this wave of injuries for Liam Rosenior’s side, but Longman was forced off late on in yesterday’s game with a dead leg.

Speaking afterwards, Rosenior said of Longman ahead of Saturday’s game v Blackburn Rovers:

“It’s a dead leg, and hopefully he’s available for Saturday because he’s our last option available as a centre-forward.”

And the Tigers boss said of Estupinan and Connolly:

“At the moment, Oscar and Aaron won’t be available for Saturday – they’re not far away but they won’t be available for Saturday. He’s (Connolly) back running, he’s not in full training. We’ve had to slow down his progress, there’s nothing major to worry about but I am not risking any player at this stage.

“It’s just step-by-step. Some days his (Oscar) ankle feels good, and some days it doesn’t. It’s more about getting consistently to the good end of things and hopefully, we’ll have him back and around it soon.”

Hull City now find themselves in 16th place of the table after yesterday’s win, with a win on Saturday night able to lift them as high as 13th.

A tough game…

Hull City don’t have too many injuries to contend with right now, but they all seem to be to attacking players.

Rosenior’s side are really lacking firepower at the minute but they proved yesterday that they can still compete with some of the best in the league, despite not having a out and out striker on the pitch.

Longman’s potential absence this weekend would be another blow for Hull City. But Rosenior and his players should remain confident going into this one, with Blackburn currently in a poor vein of form.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Saturday night.