Doncaster Rovers eyeing up Cheltenham Town man – contract expiring this summer

Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Cheltenham Town defender Charlie Raglan on a free transfer this summer, according to Gloucestershire Live.

Doncaster Rovers are said to be among a number of clubs targeting Raglan in the summer transfer window, with the 29-year-old set to become a free agent in the summer with his contract expiring at Cheltenham Town.

Raglan has played 22 times so far this season but has found himself out of the side of late, playing just one game since the beginning of March as he finds himself down the pecking order at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

The defender has been with the Robins since 2019, when he signed from Oxford United. His time in Gloucestershire could be set to come to an end though, with Doncaster circling to sign him on a free transfer, according to Gloucestershire Live.

League Two beckons?

Doncaster are currently 15th in the table in League Two and have no chance of being in danger of relegation or troubling the play-off spots, with four straight defeats putting an end to any outside hope they had of finishing in the top seven.

Raglan would seemingly be a shrewd signing for Danny Schofield’s side, with the defender offering a wealth of EFL experience. He has played 219 times across League One and Two, playing 35 times as Cheltenham won promotion to the third tier in 2020.

Rovers have failed in their attempts to win immediate promotion back to the third tier after they were relegated last year, but the arrival of experienced players such as Raglan would set them in good stead to mount a challenge next season.

Doncaster Rovers travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.