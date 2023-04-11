Do Preston North End have an option to buy Everton loan man Tom Cannon?

Preston North End signed Tom Cannon on loan from Everton in January.

The 20-year-old has since flourished under Ryan Lowe, scoring seven goals in 15 total league appearances for the Lilywhites who now sit in 7th place of the Championship table after a win over Reading yesterday.

Cannon was on the score sheet once again yesterday. He’s now scored four goals in his last three for Preston who’ve been in fine form of late. But could Preston sign Cannon on a permanent deal in the summer?

Do Preston have an option to buy Cannon…

Reports at the start of last month revealed that Lowe wants to bring Cannon back on loan for the entirety of the next 2023/24 season, but that Toffees boss Sean Dyche wanted to have a look at the youngster in pre-season first.

And so it seems like Preston do not have an option or an obligation to buy Cannon from Everton in the summer. There’s nothing online to suggest that any kind of permanent move could be on the cards, with Cannon under contract at Goodison Park until 2025.

Everton currently sit in 17th place of the Premier League table. They’re still facing relegation into the Championship and if that happens then it could be more difficult for Preston to re-sign Cannon in any capacity, as Dyche might fancy having Cannon around for the Championship.

But if Everton stay up then Preston could have a good chance of bringing Cannon back to the club.