Do Coventry City have an option to buy Manchester City loan man Josh Wilson-Esbrand?

Coventry City drew 2-2 at home to Watford in the Championship yesterday.

The Sky Blues had to come behind from a two-goal deficit at the CBS Arena yesterday, after Joao Pedro and Imran Louza handed the visitors a comfortable lead going into the break.

Goals from Matty Godden and Ben Sheaf sealed the comeback, and a number of Coventry players stood out in the second half in particular, with one of those being on loan Manchester City man Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

The 20-year-old started on the left of a back-five, making his 11th Championship appearance for Coventry City after joining on loan from Manchester City back in January.

His performances have become increasingly more consistent and quality, but do the Sky Blues have an option to buy the City man?

Esbrand-Wilson to Coventry City…

It was Fabrizio Romano who broke the news of Wilson-Esbrand’s loan move to Coventry City back in January. And the transfer insider didn’t say outright that the Sky Blues don’t have an option to buy Wilson-Esbrand, but Romano said that the youngster will be returning to City in the summer, as they see him as a big player for the future.

So it appears that Coventry do not have an option to buy Wilson-Esbrand in the summer. But they have a good player on their books for the final five games of the season, and they’re a crucial five games with Mark Robins’ side battling for a spot in the top-six.

They sit in 9th place of the table as things stand, with three points separating them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Up next for Coventry is a trip to strugglers QPR on Saturday afternoon.