Darren Moore discusses decision behind Sheffield Wednesday man’s omission from Accrington Stanley win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s absence against Accrington Stanley came as a result of a knock picked up in training.

Sheffield Wednesday made a much-needed return to winning ways on Monday, defeating strugglers Accrington Stanley 3-0 to bring an end to their six-game winless streak.

A brace from Dennis Adeniran and a Liam Palmer strike secured the big win for Wednesday, but a notable absentee from the clash was midfielder Dele-Bashiru. The ex-Manchester City talent has mainly had to settle for appearances off the bench recently, with his start in the Bolton Wanderers draw last month his only one of 2023.

There was some speculation among fans regarding his absence after some underwhelming outings of late, but Moore has since confirmed that Dele-Bashiru missed out due to a knee issue picked up in training.

As quoted by The Star, he said:

“Fis had a bang on his knee this week. We just made the decision to take him out, we didn’t have him involved today.

“At this stage of the season we have to keep an eye on keeping the bodies really so hopefully he’s OK and we’ll take a look at him in the week.”

A fight to get into the team…

With the injury issues of late, recent weeks have presented chances for fringe players to push for a starting spot. Unfortunately, Dele-Bashiru hasn’t been able to take that chance, with versatile defender Reece James coming into the midfield instead.

Providing the knock to the knee Dele-Bashiru has taken isn’t anything more serious, it awaits to be seen if he gets another chance to break into Moore’s XI in the final stages of the campaign.

So far this season, Dele-Bashiru has featured 37 times across all competitions, totalling 1,729 minutes. In the process, he’s chipped in with five goals and three assists while operating as an attacking or central midfielder.