Championship sackings and managerial departures since 2018: How does this season compare?

This season there seems to be a managerial change in the Championship every week. But how does this season’s sackings compare to the four seasons prior?
Mick McCarthy is the latest name to have been dismissed in the Championship. He and Blackpool parted ways over the weekend, and the veteran gaffer becomes the 14th name to have either been sacked or to have left by mutual consent in the Championship since the start of the season.
Those names include Rob Edwards, Chris Wilder, Dean Smith, Steve Bruce, Slaven Bilic, Michael O’Neill, Shota Arveladze, Danny Schofield, Mark Fotheringham, Neil Critchley, Mark Hudson, Michael Appleton, Leam Richardson, and Kolo Toure.
So that’s 15 managerial sackings and departures since the first ball was kicked in this 2023/23 Championship season – how does that compare to seasons before?
2021/22 season
Chris Hughton – sacked by Nottingham Forest
Mick McCarthy – left Cardiff City by mutual consent
Markus Schopp – sacked by Barnsley
Neil Warnock – left Middlesbrough by mutual consent
Slavisa Jokanovic – sacked by Sheffield United
Frankie McAvoy – sacked by Preston
Grant McCann – sacked by Hull City
Valerien Ismael – sacked by West Brom
Veljko Paunovic – left Reading by mutual consent
Poya Asbaghi – left Barnsley by mutual consent
10 total sackings and departures during the 2021/22 season
2020/21 season
Gerhard Struber – left Barnsley for NY Red Bulls
Sabri Lamouchi – sacked by Nottingham Forest
Garry Monk – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday
Phillip Cocu – left Derby County by mutual consent
Vladimir Ivic – sacked by Watford
Tony Pulis – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday
Neil Harris – sacked by Cardiff City
Jason Tindall – sacked by Bournemouth
Dean Holden – sacked by Bristol City
Aitor Karanka – resigned from Birmingham City
Alex Neil – sacked by Preston
11 total sackings and departures during the 2020/21 season
2019/20 season
Jan Siewert – sacked by Huddersfield Town
Neil Harris – resigned from Millwall
Daniel Stendel – sacked by Barnsley
Jose Gomes – sacked by Reading
Nathan Jones – sacked by Stoke City
Neil Warnock – left Cardiff City by mutual consent
Graeme Jones – left Luton Town by mutual consent
Jonathan Woodgate – sacked by Middlesbrough
Lee Johnson – sacked by Bristol City
Pep Clotet – left Birmingham City by mutual consent
Danny Cowley – sacked by Huddersfield Town
11 total sackings and departures during the 2019/20 season
2018/19 season
Steve Bruce – sacked by Aston Villa
Dean Smith – left Brentford for Aston Villa
Paul Hurst – sacked by Ipswich Town
Paul Clement – sacked by Reading
Jos Luhukay – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday
Gary Rowett – sacked by Stoke City
Aitor Karanka – left Nottingham Forest by mutual consent
Darren Moore – sacked by West Brom
Steve McClaren – sacked by QPR
9 total sackings and departures during the 2018/19 season