Championship sackings and managerial departures since 2018: How does this season compare?

This season there seems to be a managerial change in the Championship every week. But how does this season’s sackings compare to the four seasons prior?

Mick McCarthy is the latest name to have been dismissed in the Championship. He and Blackpool parted ways over the weekend, and the veteran gaffer becomes the 14th name to have either been sacked or to have left by mutual consent in the Championship since the start of the season.

Those names include Rob Edwards, Chris Wilder, Dean Smith, Steve Bruce, Slaven Bilic, Michael O’Neill, Shota Arveladze, Danny Schofield, Mark Fotheringham, Neil Critchley, Mark Hudson, Michael Appleton, Leam Richardson, and Kolo Toure.

So that’s 15 managerial sackings and departures since the first ball was kicked in this 2023/23 Championship season – how does that compare to seasons before?

2021/22 season

Chris Hughton – sacked by Nottingham Forest

Mick McCarthy – left Cardiff City by mutual consent

Markus Schopp – sacked by Barnsley

Neil Warnock – left Middlesbrough by mutual consent

Slavisa Jokanovic – sacked by Sheffield United

Frankie McAvoy – sacked by Preston

Grant McCann – sacked by Hull City

Valerien Ismael – sacked by West Brom

Veljko Paunovic – left Reading by mutual consent

Poya Asbaghi – left Barnsley by mutual consent

10 total sackings and departures during the 2021/22 season

2020/21 season

Gerhard Struber – left Barnsley for NY Red Bulls

Sabri Lamouchi – sacked by Nottingham Forest

Garry Monk – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday

Phillip Cocu – left Derby County by mutual consent

Vladimir Ivic – sacked by Watford

Tony Pulis – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Harris – sacked by Cardiff City

Jason Tindall – sacked by Bournemouth

Dean Holden – sacked by Bristol City

Aitor Karanka – resigned from Birmingham City

Alex Neil – sacked by Preston

11 total sackings and departures during the 2020/21 season

2019/20 season

Jan Siewert – sacked by Huddersfield Town

Neil Harris – resigned from Millwall

Daniel Stendel – sacked by Barnsley

Jose Gomes – sacked by Reading

Nathan Jones – sacked by Stoke City

Neil Warnock – left Cardiff City by mutual consent

Graeme Jones – left Luton Town by mutual consent

Jonathan Woodgate – sacked by Middlesbrough

Lee Johnson – sacked by Bristol City

Pep Clotet – left Birmingham City by mutual consent

Danny Cowley – sacked by Huddersfield Town

11 total sackings and departures during the 2019/20 season

2018/19 season

Steve Bruce – sacked by Aston Villa

Dean Smith – left Brentford for Aston Villa

Paul Hurst – sacked by Ipswich Town

Paul Clement – sacked by Reading

Jos Luhukay – sacked by Sheffield Wednesday

Gary Rowett – sacked by Stoke City

Aitor Karanka – left Nottingham Forest by mutual consent

Darren Moore – sacked by West Brom

Steve McClaren – sacked by QPR

9 total sackings and departures during the 2018/19 season