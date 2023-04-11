Birmingham City loan man ‘not closing any doors’ ahead of uncertain summer transfer window

Birmingham City midfielder Krystian Bielik has said he isn’t ‘closing any doors’ ahead of the summer with his future at parent club Derby County up in the air.

Bielik arrived at Birmingham City at the beginning of the season from Derby County on a season-long loan move, with the 25-year-old becoming a key player at St Andrew’s since.

The Poland international is currently in his second spell with Blues after joining on loan from Arsenal during the second half of the 2016/17 season. His profile in the Football League growing a significant amount since then and he’s proven his quality on his return to the Blues this season.

Now though, Bielik has spoken to BBC Radio West Midlands reporter Richard Wilford regarding the tough decision he will have to make at the end of the season. Bielik’s contract at Derby expiring in the summer of 2024 and if they fail to win promotion, it could be hard to see him drop into the third-tier.

Bielik – "First time I was on loan here I was an 18-year old kid, now I'm a grown man with more experience and this is a big club. We'll see what happens this summer." #bcfc — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) April 11, 2023

Staying a Blue?

With Bielik becoming a key man for John Eustace this season, playing 30 times in the Championship so far, it’s likely that the midfielder would opt to remain at St Andrew’s if the option remains open to him.

Another key factor in his decision making would be what division Derby will play in next season, with the Rams falling out of the play-off places over the bank holiday fixtures despite picking up four points from a possible six.

Should the Rams gain promotion, Paul Warne would likely be keen to add Bielik back into the fold with the Pole’s Championship experience and quality sure to be key for the Pride Park outfit.

With Blues nine points clear of the relegation zone and safety all but mathematically assured, it remains to be seen what position they take on Bielik’s future as he leaves the doors open to all possibilities.