‘A joy to watch’ – Crystal Palace loanee lauded by Charlton Athletic boss after notable achievement

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has labelled Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ‘a joy to watch’ after his nomination for League One’s Young Player of the Season award.

Charlton Athletic struck a loan deal for forward Rak-Sakyi last summer, bringing him in after he had further cemented himself as one of Crystal Palace’s brightest talents. It is safe to say he’s made a good impression in his first season of senior football too.

Rak-Sakyi has managed 13 goals and seven assists in 44 games for the Addicks this campaign. He’s played arguably the best football of his season in recent weeks too, notching two goal involvements in each game against Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion.

Now, his efforts have been rewarded, earning a notable nomination for League One’s Young Player of the Season award. As a result, he’s drawn high praise from Charlton Athletic boss Holden.

Speaking to the club’s website on Rak-Sakyi, Holden said:

“Jes is a joy to watch on the football pitch and some of the goals he has scored in recent weeks have been incredible.

“He is a pleasure to work with and I have no doubt that he will go on to showcase his talents at higher levels in the years to come.”

Rak-Sakyi is competing with Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys and Plymouth Argyle loan star Bali Mumba for the award. The winner will be announced on April 23rd.

Falling in love with loan players…

Every fan knows the feeling of falling in love with a loan player, and there’s no doubt that Charlton Athletic will be looking back on Rak-Sakyi’s time at the club with fond memories. He’s arguably been the Addicks’ Player of the Season and knowing he is destined for bigger things will hurt.

The success of Rak-Sakyi is only a good thing for the Addicks though. They’ve already got a reputation for developing young players and after seeing the winger thrive at The Valley, it shows top clubs that Charlton can be trusted with their top talents too.

That could come in handy when trying to recruit this summer, but there’s no doubt that Rak-Sakyi will not be an easy player for Holden and co to replace when he returns to Selhurst Park at the end of the season.