5 out-of-work managers Reading could target including ex-West Brom duo

Reading have parted ways with manager Paul Ince.

Reading have been thrust into a relegation battle after being dealt a six-point deduction. The Royals went on to lose 2-1 away at Preston North End in the Championship yesterday, with the defeat leaving them in 22nd place of the table and winless in eight.

Reports then suggested that Ince was on the verge of being sacked by Reading, and the club have just confirmed the news – Noel Hunt has been put in charge until the end of the season.

Here we look at five out-of-work managers that the Royals could turn to in the summer…

Neil Critchley

Critchley was recently let go by QPR after a dismal, and short-lived spell in charge of the west London club. But he’s a proven manager at Championship level having guided Blackpool to a 16th place finish in the 2021/22 campaign after steering them to promotion from League One in the previous season.

Valerien Ismael

Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael is on the market after leaving Turkish side Besiktas earlier this season. He’s famed for guiding Barnsley to a top-six finish in the 2020/21 Championship season, and he was doing relatively well with the Baggies before his untimely sacking.

Slaven Bilic

Bilic is the most recent managerial causality on this list. He became one of the horde of managers to take on the Watford job and lose it soon after. He remains a vastly experienced manager in both the Premier League and the Championship though, having guided West Brom to promotion from the second tier in 2019/20 campaign.

Scott Parker

Parker is another manager with promotion experience in the Championship, having achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth. He’s never been able to cut it in the Premier League though, prompting him to take on a new challenge with Club Brugge earlier this season. But that was short-lived.

Nathan Jones

And Jones is the last name on this list. Best-known for his good work with Luton Town, Jones then took on the Southampton job before Christmas but was sacked after just a few of months. Still, he remains a recognised manager in the Football League and it seems like only a matter of time before he’s back in the dugout.