3 out-of-work managers Swindon Town must consider amid growing pressure on Jody Morris

Swindon Town have endured a season to forget on the whole, with Jody Morris unable to turn around the Robins’ fortunes since arriving in January.

Swindon Town are on a four-game losing streak and now stranded down in 12th place in the League Two table.

Morris has led them to just two wins since his arrival and as a result, claims have emerged stating he is now under growing pressure amid their continued struggles. With that in mind, it could be wise for the Robins to consider some potential replacements.

Here, we put forward three bosses who should be on their radar…

Grant McCann

While his most recent stint with Peterborough United wasn’t a success, McCann has shown himself as a good manager in previous stints with Hull City and Doncaster Rovers. He’s got experience across the EFL, including in the Championship and has a promotion to his name.

McCann is out of work and Swindon Town could be an attractive prospect after a difficult second spell with the Posh.

Dave Artell

Artell has surprisingly been out of work since leaving Crewe Alexandra a year ago now. He earned high praise for his work with the club, developing plenty of first-team quality talents and eventually delivering League One football for the club.

He’s shown himself as a great boss at League Two level before and could be an ideal candidate to lead the Robins forward for the long-term after some difficult, short-lived stints for recent managers if Morris is moved on.

Paul Lambert

An experienced operator like Lambert could also be a solid option for Swindon Town to consider after taking some gambles with younger, less experienced bosses recently. He’s managed all the way from League Two to the Premier League and after over two years out of the game, Lambert could be ready to come back in the fourth-tier again.

Lambert delivered back-to-back promotions with Norwich City before and could be ready to lead another club up the ladder again.