3 Charles De Ketelaere alternatives Burnley should consider amid eye-catching transfer links

Burnley are Premier League bound and have already been linked with an eye-catching summer target in the form of AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany’s links to the Belgian game have been crucial in their successful recruitment and with De Ketelaere struggling in Italy after being tipped for big things, rumours over a summer move have circulated.

The Clarets could be a great destination, but it would be wise for Kompany and co to consider some alternatives too given that a move would be pretty ambitious. Here, we put forward three players who the Championship leaders should have in mind…

Viktor Gyokeres – Coventry City

For any top-flight side in the market for a striker, Viktor Gyokeres has to be on the radar.

The powerful Swede has starred in the Championship once again this season, netting 18 goals and providing nine assists in 41 games. He’s destined for a step up and still has the best years of his career ahead of him, making for a great striker signing for both the present and the future.

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal (on loan at Stade Reims)

This one will heavily depend on Arsenal’s plans for Balogun, but if there’s any suggestion of a potential sale or temporary exit, Burnley should be all over this one. The 21-year-old has been a revelation in Ligue 1, netting a stunning 18 goals in 29 games in France’s top-tier.

If he’s in Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal, a move will be highly unlikely. However, if he’s out of favour still or if there’s a chance he could be allowed out again, Balogun must be on the radar.

Hugo Cuypers – KAA Gent

Cuypers is a player Kompany is more than likely familiar with from his time in Belgium but he has really come alive this season. Since swapping KV Mechelen for KAA Gent, the 26-year-old has thoroughly impressed, managing 24 goals in 46 games for the club.

With such a strong Belgian contingency at Turf Moor, Cuypers could fit in well and it would be hoped his goalscoring form over in Belgium could translate in the Premier League too.