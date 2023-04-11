3 central midfielders Birmingham City should eye up amid Premier League, Serie A interest in Jordan James

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.
Birmingham City academy graduate James was linked with Premier League side Leicester City and Italian outfit Bologna in a report from The Sun over the weekend.
The 18-year-old central midfielder hasn’t started as much this season but with 53 senior appearances already to his name, he’s viewed as a top talent for the future. It would leave the Blues down on a first-team option in the middle of the park, so it could be wise to consider some replacements. Here, we put forward three…
Nile John – Tottenham Hotspur
Given Birmingham City’s financial situation, looking at high-ceiling players approaching the end of their contracts could be best. Spurs starlet John fits into that category, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.
The 20-year-old mainly operates as a central midfielder but can play in more advanced roles if needs be. He’s tipped for a bright future but isn’t in Spurs’ senior plans so he could head elsewhere this summer, and with his deal up, he should certainly be on the Blues’ radar.
Ethan Brierley – Rochdale
19-year-old midfielder Brierley has impressed in League Two despite Rochdale’s struggles this season. Having stood out in a poor side at such a young age, a move up the Football League looks inevitable and Birmingham City could be a great place for him to develop.
A late winter move to Blackburn Rovers fell through and City could look to make their errors pay by pouncing to secure an agreement with the youngster ahead of the summer.
Matty Longstaff – Newcastle United
Longstaff made an impressive breakthrough with Newcastle United but after some tough loan spells and injuries, he’s in need of a fresh start. Again, his contract is up this summer and if Birmingham City could get his development back on track, he could be a fantastic midfield addition.
The 23-year-old is an energetic presence in the middle of the park with a good eye for a pass and a long-range effort. Despite some of his recent struggles, Longstaff could be a really shrewd signing if managed carefully and developed closely.