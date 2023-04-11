3 central midfielders Birmingham City should eye up amid Premier League, Serie A interest in Jordan James

Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City academy graduate James was linked with Premier League side Leicester City and Italian outfit Bologna in a report from The Sun over the weekend.

The 18-year-old central midfielder hasn’t started as much this season but with 53 senior appearances already to his name, he’s viewed as a top talent for the future. It would leave the Blues down on a first-team option in the middle of the park, so it could be wise to consider some replacements. Here, we put forward three…

Nile John – Tottenham Hotspur

Given Birmingham City’s financial situation, looking at high-ceiling players approaching the end of their contracts could be best. Spurs starlet John fits into that category, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old mainly operates as a central midfielder but can play in more advanced roles if needs be. He’s tipped for a bright future but isn’t in Spurs’ senior plans so he could head elsewhere this summer, and with his deal up, he should certainly be on the Blues’ radar.

Ethan Brierley – Rochdale

19-year-old midfielder Brierley has impressed in League Two despite Rochdale’s struggles this season. Having stood out in a poor side at such a young age, a move up the Football League looks inevitable and Birmingham City could be a great place for him to develop.

A late winter move to Blackburn Rovers fell through and City could look to make their errors pay by pouncing to secure an agreement with the youngster ahead of the summer.

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

Matty Longstaff – Newcastle United

Longstaff made an impressive breakthrough with Newcastle United but after some tough loan spells and injuries, he’s in need of a fresh start. Again, his contract is up this summer and if Birmingham City could get his development back on track, he could be a fantastic midfield addition.

The 23-year-old is an energetic presence in the middle of the park with a good eye for a pass and a long-range effort. Despite some of his recent struggles, Longstaff could be a really shrewd signing if managed carefully and developed closely.