3 Adam Armstrong alternatives Ipswich Town should consider amid ambitious transfer claims

Ipswich Town were linked with an ambitious move for Southampton forward Adam Armstrong over the weekend.

Ipswich Town have shown their financial firepower in League One and if they win promotion, The Sun says they could spend big again. Southampton man Armstrong has been mentioned as an eye-catching target, but some more realistic alternatives should be in their thinking.

Here, we put forward three players who could be more feasible options for the Tractor Boys…

Jerry Yates – Blackpool

Once again, Yates has been impressing in the Championship despite Blackpool’s struggles. He’s notched 13 goals and six assists in 40 games across all competitions, appearing on the wing or through the middle as a striker.

With the Tangerines slipping towards relegation, it would be a real surprise if Yates didn’t get a second-tier move this summer. He could be a great option for Ipswich Town and would surely be far cheaper than Armstrong.

Duk – Aberdeen

Cape Verde international Duk has been big hit since swapping Benfica for Aberdeen last summer. Playing as a striker or on the left-hand side, the 23-year-old managed 17 goals and six assists in 37 games this season.

As a former Benfica youth talent, Duk has had a brilliant footballing education and he’s putting it to good use at a competitive level in Scotland. He could be destined for a move in the summer and he’d be an eye-catching addition for any Championship side but especially a newly-promoted, ambitious outfit like Ipswich.

Aaron Collins – Bristol Rovers

Last but not least is Collins, a player Ipswich Town will be more than familiar with. The Welshman has been a standout player for Bristol Rovers this season even if his output has slowed somewhat over the second half of the campaign.

Playing at striker, attacking midfield or on the left, the ex-Wolves talent has managed 15 goals and 12 assists in League One this season. He looks ready for a first shot in the Championship after impressing in the third and fourth tiers and Ipswich could be a club willing to give him the chance to impress.