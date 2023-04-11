26-year-old makes revelation over Swindon Town contract talks

Swindon Town centre-back Tom Brewitt has confirmed discussions over a possible new contract have been taking place with the club.

Swindon Town added Brewitt to their ranks in March, bringing him in on a free transfer to bolster their centre-back options.

The former Liverpool and Middlesbrough academy player had been without a club since December, when he left USL Championship side Hartford Athletic at the end of his contract. Now back in England following his spell in the States, Brewitt is looking to prove his quality in the EFL.

It hasn’t been the easiest time for him or any of the Swindon Town players though, with Jody Morris’ side embarking on a dismal run of form that has included them losing their last four games in a row.

Now though, Brewitt has been quizzed on his future having only penned a short-term deal until the end of the season. Speaking with the Swindon Advertiser, he has revealed talks have been taking place over the possibility of a new deal, saying:

“Yeah, of course. Conversations have started and will continue between now and the end of the season.

“I’m sure there will be change at the club, there always is, but I’m happy to be here and we’ll see what happens in the summer.”

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

A summer of change…

On the whole, the 2022/23 season has been one to forget for Swindon Town. The club hierarchy have drawn criticism for their poor recruitment and current boss Morris has been unable to get a tune out of the squad, so it remains to be seen if he lasts at the County Ground.

There may well be a bout of departures, opening the door for the squad to be revamped. It will be interesting to see if Brewitt is among those to head for pastures new when his deal expires, but talks hint that those currently at the club are looking at retaining his services.

If he is let go, it will mean Brewitt is a free agent for the fourth time since 2018, when he left Middlesbrough’s youth ranks after a year at the Riverside.