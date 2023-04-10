‘The final nail in the coffin’ – Coventry City v Watford prediction: The72

Coventry City host Watford in the Championship this afternoon.

Coventry City play host to Watford in a crucial game in both side’s play-off aspirations. The Sky Blues are in 9th place in the table – three points outside the play-off place, but the goalless draw last time out against Swansea City means it’s now just one win in their last seven games.

Watford have dropped to 12th place in the table after they were beaten 3-2 by relegation threatened Huddersfield Town last time out. The Hornets are six points off the play-offs, also with just one win coming in their previous seven games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Given Coventry’s recent form, they’ll wonder how they’re just outside the play-off spots but such is the unpredictable nature of the Championship, they’re still within a real chance should they repeat their 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

“On the other hand, Watford are surely in the last chance saloon for their play-off bid with defeat here the final nail in the coffin of a terrible season.

“Both sides have been poor but I feel the home crowd will be right behind Coventry to save their season and just give them the edge.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Watford

James Ray

“If there is to be a loser in this game, you might feel their play-off chances are on the brink of coming to an end. That will especially be the case if Watford lose, who have failed to get back on track since Chris Wilder’s arrival.

“It has been a season to forget for the Hornets but Coventry are still in with a good chance of earning a place in the top-six. They need to arrest this slump in form if they’re do so though and they have a decent opportunity to do just that today.

“At the moment though, the Sky Blues are looking off the pace, so I’m going to go for draw.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Watford