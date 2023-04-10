QPR could replace Gareth Ainsworth with European coach this summer

QPR are amongst the sides looking at Ajax coach Michael Reiziger ahead of the summer, according to Football Insider.

QPR only hired Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager back in February, bringing an end to almost ten years of management at Wycombe Wanderers. But after just seven games in charge, the Rs are looking at possibly moving Ainsworth on already.

The Rs are in a dire situation towards the bottom of the table, with four straight losses seeing them plummet down the table to just a point above the drop zone.

QPR are the league’s only side to pick up zero points from their previous four with their form seeing them sink towards League One next season, with Ainsworth so far powerless to stop their nosedive.

Now, with the 49-year-old unable to correct their slump, it’s been reported by Football Insider that bosses at Loftus Road, are weighing up a move for Reiziger, who is set to leave Ajax at the end of the season to pursue a career in management.

New boss already?

Given the Rs form and league position, it’s not a surprise in modern football to see Ainsworth potentially being pushed aside, with his almost ten years of service to Wycombe ultimately paying nothing for him at QPR.

However, a move for Reiziger could be a complicated one, with the former Middlesbrough player unwilling to take up his first managerial position before the start of next season, meaning QPR will have to remain with Ainsworth for the rest of the campaign if they are wanting Reiziger to take the hot seat.

If QPR are relegated to League One, Reiziger will be left to question whether he wants to begin his management career in the third tier, with a host of other Championship sides reported to be interested in him and offering a better opportunity.