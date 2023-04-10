Norwich City mainstay facing ‘months’ out through ruptured achilles injury

Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley is set to undergo surgery this week after confirmation of a ruptured achilles injury, it has emerged.

Norwich City defender Hanley has been a nailed-on starter for the entire season, missing only one game through suspension back in August. From that point on, he’d missed only six minutes of Championship football before being forced off in the first half of the Canaries’ 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

As a result of his withdrawal, Hanley was absent from the 0-0 draw with Rotherham United today. Andrew Omobamidele partnered Jacob Lungi Sorensen at centre-back with the Scot out.

Now, following the game, reporter Paddy Devitt has cited manager David Wagner in saying that Hanley has suffered a ruptured achilles. As a result, his season has come to a premature end and he will be facing ‘months’ out after surgery, though there’s no timeline on a potential return at such an early date.

Just spoken at length to #NCFC Wagner. Confirms on Hanley, ruptured Achilles. Surgery this coming week. Await outcome for final timeline. But 'months' out. — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) April 10, 2023

A makeshift backline…

With Hanley cast to the sidelines for a seemingly lengthy spell and Ben Gibson sidelined too, it remains to be seen just what sort of centre-back partnership Wagner opts to persist with moving forward.

Omobamidele will be the go-to option at the heart of defence but alongside him, it could be Sorensen or Sam Byram to fill in. Isaac Hayden filled in at centre-back at times in his Newcastle United career, but his fitness has been a concern all season. Sorensen looked solid alongside Omobamidele today and hasn’t conceded since dropping into the heart of defence, so he is seemingly the go-to deputy.

A player as versatile as Sorensen will be of great use in these final stages of the season, but centre-back could be an area to strengthen for the Canaries when the summer comes around.