Manchester United hopeful of signing Watford duo this summer, report reveals

Manchester United are ‘hopeful of typing up deals’ for Watford youngsters Harry Amass and Adrian Blake, reports TEAMtalk.

An emerging report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Manchester United are hopeful of signing two Watford youth prospects in Amass, 15, and Blake, 17, early on in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It seems like a deal for England U16 international Amass is further along, with TEAMtalk saying that United ‘are expected to seal his signing this summer’, fending off interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham.

United are also hopeful of a deal for Blake, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both apparently interested in the youngster who’s been told he can leave Vicarage Road this summer.

Watford drew 2-2 away at Coventry City in the Championship today. Chris Wilder’s side now sit in 12th place of the table and six points outside the top-six, having won just one of their last eight in the league.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Troubling times…

Watford have been in and out of the Premier League in recent seasons. Whenever they’be been relegated, they’ve thrown everything at trying to earn an immediate promotion, but this time it doesn’t seem to be working out.

The fans are growing increasingly frustrated with how the club is being run and the news of two promising youngsters eyeing up summer exits won’t go down well either.

And it could potentially be a sign of the mood among the first-team and younger sides at the club, given that Ammas and Blake seemingly want to leave, as well as key players in the first-team like Ismaila Sarr.

Up next for the Hornets is a difficult home game v Bristol City.