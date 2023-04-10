Liverpool reportedly watched Championship man in action last month – West Ham scouts also attended

Liverpool are ‘set to rival’ West Ham and Wolves for the signing of Bristol City ace Alex Scott this summer, reports Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old Scott has been in headlines all season. He’s been linked with half of the Premier League and a number of teams overseas, but now it’s Liverpool who are said to have a keen interest in the Bristol City midfielder.

An emerging report from Daily Mail has claimed that the Reds’ head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter both watched Scott in action for England’s U20 side v Germany during last month’s international break.

Reports earlier this month also claimed that West Ham had scouts watching Scott during the March international break which saw him pick up a knee injury, and he hasn’t played since the return of league football at the start of the month.

Scott has scored once and assisted five times in his 37 league outings so far this season, and he’s been valued at around £25million as we head into the summer.

A big summer ahead…

Scott has no shortage of suitors entering into the summer transfer window. He looks bound to move on and Bristol City look destined to claim a sizeable transfer fee their talented youngster, but how much they’ll make is the question.

With so many teams interested, a bidding war could quickly unfold. But with Liverpool now in the race, Bristol City could bump up the transfer value as they’ll know Liverpool have the money, and so that could mean bad news for West Ham, Wolves, and any other team looking to make a move.

It’s certainly an interesting link and for Scott, it could be a potentially exciting move.