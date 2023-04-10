Leicester City in race to sign Birmingham City man, but Euro club considering £2m bid

Bologna are battling Leicester City for the signing of Birmingham City’s Jordan James, reports Alan Nixon.

James, 18, has enjoyed another strong season in the Championship with Birmingham City. The young midfielder only made his Championship debut last season, but he’s now racked up a total of 48 league appearances for Blues whilst also earning a cap for Wales.

And Nixon revealed for The Sun yesterday that Italian side Bologna and Leicester City are battling for the signing of James with the summer transfer window rapidly approaching. Nixon’s report says that Leicester have had their eye on James ‘for some time’, but that Bologna are weighing up a potential £2million offer.

Birmingham City are becoming quite well-known for their youth academy, with Jude Bellingham being the obvious recent example, and with names like James and George Hall having since followed.

One for the future…

James has played a somewhat bit part role under Eustace this season. He’s not starting as many games as he was last season with names like Krystian Bielik having come in over the summer, and taken a starting spot in the midfield.

But James remains a very young player and at 18 years old, he has more Championship than most have at his age.

A move to Leicester or even Bologna could be a very exciting prospect for him, especially if he’s not getting that much game at St Andrew’s. And Blues may well be tempted to cash in this summer with Eustace in need of some new additions to the side.

Birmingham City return to action v Stoke City this afternoon.