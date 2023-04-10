‘In for a tough day’ – Cardiff City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Sunderland in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City welcome Sunderland to South Wales as they look to follow up their 3-1 win over Blackpool last time out, picking up a huge three points in the relegation battle. The Bluebirds climbed to 19th with victory – moving seven points clear of Blackpool in the relegation zone. They are still only a point clear of the drop though.

Sunderland have no pressure on the rest of their season. A breath-taking 4-4 draw against Hull City last time out leaves them in 11th place off the back of four games without a win, leaving Tony Mowbray’s side six points outside the play-offs.

Ahead of the game, a couple of our writers gave their prediction…

Cameron Winstanley

“It was a huge three points for Cardiff last time out and they’ll fancy their chances at picking up another win against a Black Cats side who can’t buy a win recently.

“Mowbray’s side succumbed to a 98th minute goal to draw last time out and the scars may still be there as the top six look a bridge too far, possibly leaving them open to a Bluebirds side who will smell blood.

“Sabri Lamouchi’s side reacted perfectly to the derby defeat at the beginning of April and I expect them to put more distance between themselves and the drop zone.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 3-2 Sunderland

James Ray

“Despite some big wins under Lamouchi, only a point separates Cardiff and the drop still. They need to keep their foot on the bass and against an out-of-form Sunderland side who look set to settle around mid-table this season, the Bluebirds should be hopeful of claiming a big win here.

“Sunderland’s play-off hopes look to have faded away but Mowbray will be keen for them to turn around their fortunes before the end of the campaign. I think they’re in for a tough day here though and I can see them making the long journey back home with nothing to show for their efforts.

“I’m going to back Cardiff to claim another big result here.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Sunderland