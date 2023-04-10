Hull City ace makes ‘starstruck’ admission over previous Premier League interest

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves admits to being ‘star struck’ by previous transfer interest but has used the experience to help his focus on on-pitch matters more.

Greaves has revealed he’s in a clearer state of mind regarding transfer interest as the summer window draws closer.

It was reported in late February that Premier League sides Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have been tracking Greaves ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

Greaves has continued to excel in the Tigers backline this season, with him finding more minutes at left-back recently due to Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin’s partnership in the heart of the defence – with Greaves playing 38 times in total.

With interest expected to re-emerge in the summer, Greaves spoke to Hull Live about dealing with the pressure of transfers and how he’s been able to manage his emotions.

Greaves said:

“When it first came out I was a little bit starstruck and probably read too much into what was coming out, but now, I’ve taken a back-seat role, I don’t really look at stuff like that, I just try and concentrate on the football and what this gaffer is telling me.”

Focus on the Tigers…

Hull are currently 17th in the league and sit eight points above the drop and six points behind the top half of the table spots, with Liam Rosenior’s side goal all about finishing as high up the table as possible with very little to play for.

Given the Tigers’ position, it could become easy for Greaves to allow his mind to wander regarding potential moves to the top flight, but the defender has shown experience beyond his years in managing the situation as he continues to perform for Hull.

It remains to be seen if interest emerges again ahead of the summer, but Greaves will want to end the season as strongly as possible if he’s to remain on the radars of top-flight clubs.

Hull host Millwall today, with kick-off at 3pm.