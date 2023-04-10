‘Fans are paying for it’ – Blackburn Rovers boss reveals ‘huge problem’ with football after Huddersfield Town draw

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has labelled time-wasting as ‘a huge problem in English football’ after his side’s draw with Huddersfield Town.

Blackburn Rovers managed to rescue a point from today’s early kick-off, coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town.

Poor defending meant the Terriers went 2-0 up early on through Matty Pearson and Jack Rudoni but Rovers fought back to secure a point. Joe Rankin-Costello netted the first on a strong day for the right-back before Ryan Hedges found the equaliser late on.

However, Rovers boss Tomasson moved to highlight an issue he has noticed in the English game: time-wasting.

Warnock’s Huddersfield drew some criticism and when quizzed by Lancs Live on the amount of time the ball was in play today, the Blackburn Rovers boss said:

“I don’t want to focus on it but we have a big problem in English football. It should’ve been more than five minutes [added time].

“It’s not important how long we should play but supporters pay money for this and it’s a huge problem in English football. It wasn’t like this 10 years ago, everyone wanted to play. It’s a problem with the players, the referees and staff. 10 years ago you wouldn’t lay on the pitch for 10 years. People wanted to play football. You should play football. Fans are paying for it. I stopped counting chances so I couldn’t count the minutes.”

Looking forward…

Despite Tomasson’s anger with the time-wasting in the Huddersfield Town draw, they have no choice but to turn their attention to Saturday night’s clash with Hull City later this week.

Their faltering form has seen Preston North End move within touching distance of the play-offs while Norwich City are still right in the fight too. Returning to winning ways after this blip is of the utmost importance as if they play like they did in the first half today again, they could find themselves slipping away from the top-six.

The strong second half from Tomasson’s side will have eased nerves among supporters somewhat, showing that they’ve still got the fight in them. However, the poor defending in the first half will have surely heightened some concerns heading into the business end of the season.