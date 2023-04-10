European giants profiling Watford man ahead of potential summer swoop with ‘€20-30m’ claim made

Joao Pedro netted his 10th league goal of the season for Watford in their 2-2 draw at Coventry City today, but it might prove to be one of his final goals for the Hornets.

Reports continue to link Pedro with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer. Newcastle United have been quite closely linked with the 21-year-old, with Italian trio AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus have all been linked in the last few weeks.

And it seems like AC Milan’s interest is strong. Italian football journalist Luca Bianchin recently discussed Milan’s summer transfer window and he explained how Pedro is someone they’re keen on.

As quoted by Sport Witness, Bianchin revealed that Milan have two ‘types of profile’ they want in a striker in the summer, with one of them being a young player like Pedro.

Bianchin said:

“Profile A: young striker, like João Pedro of Watford, who they like, he’s in view, costs no more than €20-30m, with a salary that is still affordable and that can see Milan as a stage in his growth.”

Joao on his way out?

Pedro is certainly proving himself to be a very good, young player, and Watford have really struggled in the second half of this season, so it looks like Pedro and maybe a few others could look for the exit this summer.

And it wouldn’t all be bad news for Watford. Selling players like Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, they could make a lot of money in the transfer market which they could then put back into rebuilding the playing squad.

They need to settle on a manager first and foremost though – Wilder has won just one of his opening six games in charge having drawn against Coventry City today,

Up next is a home game v Bristol City this weekend.