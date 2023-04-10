‘Could sweep them aside easily’ – Wigan Athletic v Swansea City prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Wigan Athletic were left fruitless despite a plucky performance away against 2nd place Sheffield United as they were beaten 1-0 but made it a tricky afternoon for the Blades. Shaun Maloney’s side were unable to pick up from the QPR victory the week before – the Latics are now eight points from safety and remain bottom of the league.

Swansea City have righted the ship and brought themselves comfortably clear of any drama at the bottom end of the table. Russell Martin’s side held Coventry City to a goalless draw last time out after back-to-back wins previously – leaving the Swans in 15th place.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Wigan look set to return to League One next season but their last few games have shown they won’t be going down without a fight, but just one win in their last ten games won’t see them close to survival. Maloney’s side need wins and this is one they will be targeting.

“A couple of weeks ago this would have been a perfect chance for the Latics but given Swansea’s recent form, Wigan will have to give everything to stop the Swans’ resurrection over Easter.

“Martin has had the perfect response from his side as his job became tougher and tougher to see him survive, but Swansea will now be hoping they’re out the other side of that now, with Wigan set to prove a tough test of character.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Swansea City

James Ray

“Despite the plucky efforts of Wigan Athletic under Maloney’s management, survival seems like it will prove a step too far for the Latics. With seven points to make up in the last six games, I fear they are done for and could stay rooted to the foot of the table.

“However, given that Swansea’s away record hasn’t been great and the Latics are unbeaten in five at home, they could claim a point here.

“Swansea, on their day, could sweep them aside easily but I can see this being a tight one. I’ll predict a draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Swansea City