Claims emerge over Jody Morris’ position at Swindon Town after fourth consecutive defeat

Swindon Town boss Jody Morris is coming under increasing pressure after a fourth consecutive League Two defeat, Pete O’Rourke has said.

Swindon Town moved to name Morris as their new boss back in February, bringing him in to replace Scott Lindsey. The 44-year-old had built a strong reputation as a coach following spells in Chelsea’s youth academy and alongside Frank Lampard at Derby County but his time at the County Ground has been tough.

Two wins in 13 games – including a current run of four straight defeats – has seen criticism of Morris arise as the Robins coast towards the end of the season.

Today (Monday), Morris’ men were defeated 1-0 by Tranmere Rovers, who had been on a six-game winless run prior. The defeat leaves Swindon Town in 12th place, 15 points away from the play-offs and starting down the barrel at another League Two season.

Now, claims of increasing pressure on Morris have emerged from reporter Pete O’Rourke following the latest defeat.

Jody Morris under ever growing pressure as Swindon manager following four straight defeats. #STFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) April 10, 2023

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

The pressure piles on…

It has been a pretty dismal stint at Swindon Town for Morris thus far, but it remains to be seen just what position the club take over his future with the end of the season coming closer and closer.

The decision will need to be made in advance of the summer. Bringing in a new boss before rebuilding ahead of next season is an option, but if the club hierarchy wish to support Morris, holding out until the end of the campaign and backing him in the summer window is a must.

It awaits to be seen if they view him as the man to take the club forward though, with recent performances surely a cause for concern.