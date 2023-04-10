Championship side reportedly keen on Barnsley boss

Huddersfield Town are keen on Barnsley manager Michael Duff, reports Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield Town are slowly edging towards Championship safety under Neil Warnock. The veteran manager has guided them to three-straight wins in the Championship and four games unbeaten, leaving the Terriers in 20th place of the table ahead of the final six games of the season.

And come the summer time, Huddersfield could be in the market for a new manager with Warnock having only signed on a short-term deal, and Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Town are admirers of Duff. The 45-year-old joined Barnsley from Cheltenham Town last summer and he’s enjoyed a strong first season at Oakwell, with his side currently sitting in 4th place of the table after a strong run of form in 2023.

Duff to Huddersfield…

The move makes sense on the face of it. It wouldn’t require a long relocation for Duff and it would be a step up in terms of divisions, unless Barnsley can earn promotion this season and Huddersfield eventually go down.

He’s really proved to be a good appointment for Barnsley. His side are looking really commanding in League One despite a little slip up of late, with the Tykes having played some good football and with a squad including a lot of younger players too.

Expect Duff to come onto the radar of a few Championship clubs in the summer if there are some jobs going. For Huddersfield though, the task right now is to beat the drop, and they return to action v Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.