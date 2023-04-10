Burnley alongside Leeds United in eyeing AC Milan forward

Burnley are tracking AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to TEAMtalk.

Burnley are taking an interest in De Ketelaere after confirming their return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

Kompany’s side blitzed their way to promotion, which was secured after a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough last Friday. The Clarets remain 13 points clear of Sheffield United with the title and the 100 points mark well in sight.

Given the Clarets’ early return, the rumour mill has already begun for the Turf Moor outfit as Burnley look to bolster their ranks and thrive in the Premier League this time round.

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are set to join Leeds United in tracking 22-year-old attacking midfielder De Ketelaere, who has flopped at the San Siro after making a £29m summer move from Club Brugge. The Belgian has started just seven Serie A games this season.

Switch to Burnley…

De Ketelaere arrived in Italy with a big reputation and promise from his time in Belgium, where he won three Jupiler League titles and registered 45 goal involvements in 120 games.

His time so far in Milan has fared very differently, with just one assist in 33 games in all competitions coming since arriving at the San Siro, with the opportunity to cut his nightmare move short.

At only 22, De Ketelaere has shown enough promise in his time in Belgium to earn another shot in the top leagues, with 12 Belgium caps going to show how highly thought of he is. De Ketelaere can operate across the front line and in attacking midfield with his creative ability on the ball sure to fit Kompany’s style well.

Burnley host Sheffield United today, with kick-off at 8pm.