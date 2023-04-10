‘Another big win for…’ – Norwich City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Norwich City host Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

Norwich City welcome Rotherham United to Carrow Road with both sides picking up key three points last time out. The Canaries got their season back on track with a 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on Friday, keeping them in 7th place but moving them just one point behind Rovers.

Rotherham United picked up their first win in three games with a 3-1 victory over West Brom, seeing Matt Taylor’s side climb to 18th in the table – three points above the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Norwich are back on track with a huge three points against Blackburn and will have every confidence they can make it two wins from two over the Easter weekend, which could see them climb back into the play-offs.

“However, Taylor’s side showed against West Brom they will have every chance of pulling off another massive result in their relegation battle. The Millers were well worth their three points and on a different day could’ve bagged more.

“Both sides will be confident but David Wagner knows the importance of following on the result against Blackburn which could be left in vain with failure to win. It’s time for Norwich’s experienced heads to click into gear.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

James Ray

“That was a great home win for Rotherham United last Friday but away from home, I feel it could be a big ask to get anything against Norwich. Taylor’s side have shown they can produce big performances in front of the home faithful, but it hasn’t been the same tale on the road.

“Norwich haven’t been great at home though, losing their last two at Carrow Road. However, after a great victory against Blackburn, I can see another big win points for the Canaries today.

“It could be close, but I’ll go for a fairly routine home win.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Rotherham United