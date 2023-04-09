‘They could get complacent’ – Birmingham City v Stoke City prediction: The72

Birmingham City host Stoke City in the Championship on Monday.

Birmingham City welcome Stoke City to St Andrew’s tomorrow. It promises to be a tough outing for John Eustace’s side, despite their strong recent form which has seen them take 10 points from their last five games in the Championship.

The Potters are also in a decent vein of form, although their unbeaten run was brought to an end by Bristol City last time out. Alex Neil’s side sit in 14th place of the table ahead of this one, whilst Blues sit in 16th after their draw v Reading on Friday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Very tough game for both sides here. Both are in good form and wanting to finish the season in the mid-table pack, but both suffered disappointing results last time out.

“Birmingham City will have fancied their chances at Reading given their recent run of form, and Stoke likewise v Bristol City. I can’t see this game having too many goals in it and with both sides not having a huge amount of squad depth, it could be a somewhat sluggish game given the fact that the both played on Friday.

“I think both would settle for a point in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“I was surprised to see Stoke’s impressive run halted at home to Bristol City on Friday but they should be fairly confident of bouncing back in this one.

“Birmingham have picked up some decent results of late and look as though they’ve secured their Championship status for another year. That feeling could work one of two ways though; they could get complacent and coast towards the end of the season or they could play more freely now the pressure has lifted somewhat.

“This could be a tight one but I’ll back Stoke to get back on track.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Stoke City