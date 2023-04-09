‘They could drop points again’ – Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Monday.

Huddersfield Town have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone after their strong run of form continued with a 3-2 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Friday. Neil Warnock’s side have now won three games on the bounce and have climbed to 20th place.

Blackburn are at the other end of the table but with totally different fortunes of late. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side lost 2-0 to Norwich City last time out as they dropped to 6th place, having lost three of their last four games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Cameron Winstanley

“Huddersfield have been remarkable lately and have proved why you never write a team off in the Championship. Most importantly in their wins, Warnock has unlocked goals and to a Blackburn side out of form that will be a worry for Tomasson.

“Blackburn can’t afford to lose three games in a row at this stage of the season and desperately need a reaction, but there hasn’t been a worse time to play Huddersfield all season.

“Given the Terriers’ form of late, it would take a brave man to back against them and I expect them to pick up another huge three points – something no one would’ve said a couple of weeks ago.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

James Ray

“Huddersfield have put themselves in with a great chance of surviving and at home to a faltering Blackburn, there’s a chance they’ll get another big result in this one.

“Blackburn seem to be feeling the pressure in the fight to earn a top-six spot and while they’ve been strong for much of this season, I still feel they might slip away. They could drop points again here too with the Terriers performing well.

“Blackburn have the quality to win while the momentum is with Huddersfield, so it’s a tough one to call. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackburn Rovers