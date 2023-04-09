Crystal Palace credited with surprise interest in Sunderland ace

Crystal Palace are ‘keeping an eye’ on Sunderland’s Jack Clarke, as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha should he leave in the summer.

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account this morning that Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Clarke, 22, who’s enjoyed a standout season with Sunderland in the Championship. The ex-Leeds United and Spurs man has scored eight and assisted eight as well, having played in all but one of Sunderland’s 40 Championship games so far this season.

The Black Cats signed Clarke on a permanent deal from Sunderland last summer and he spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at the Stadium of Light, where he helped Sunderland to achieve promotion to the Championship.