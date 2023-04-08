West Brom man out for ‘eight to ten weeks’ in fresh injury blow, Corberan reveals

West Brom’s injury list has grown quite dramatically over the past few weeks.

The Baggies are carrying a lot of injured players right now. The likes of Kean Bryan has been out for the season and doesn’t look like a return anytime soon, whilst Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana seemingly have an outside chance of featuring again.

And over the international break, Jayson Molumby and Dara O’Shea picked up some longer-term injuries, leaving Corberan very light in most areas of the pitch. Now, the latest news coming out of the club is that Adam Reach has picked up a quad injury and will miss up to 10 weeks of action, potentially ruling him out of the remainder of this season.

Corberan told the club:

“In the previous training, he made one movement and felt a pain. He felt unwell in the quadriceps. Unfortunately we have the worst news, because he has injured the tendon in the quadriceps. He will be out for between eight to ten weeks.”

West Brom lost 3-1 away at Rotherham United yesterday, with the defeat leaving them in 10th place of the Championship table and five points outside the top-six.

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

A blow for the Baggies…

Reach has featured 18 times in the Championship this season. He’s not played a huge part for the Baggies but he’s come into the side and filled a few gaps of late, playing across the pitch in whatever position Corberan needs him.

His versatility has eased the blow of a few injuries but now Reach is injured himself, and Corberan’s options – particularly in attack – are even more depleted than before.

There’s some tough games coming up for West Brom but their next is a very winnable one, against an out of sorts QPR side at The Hawthorns on Monday.

The game kicks off at 3pm.