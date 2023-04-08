‘Severe damage’ – Rotherham United boss shares injury update on Sunderland loan man Bailey Wright

Rotherham United beat West Brom 3-1 in the Championship yesterday.

It was a huge win for the Millers who are now sitting in 18th place of the table and three points above Reading in 22nd, with a game in hand as well.

Goals either side of half time from Jordan Hugill, and one from Tarique Fosu handed Matt Taylor’s side all three points. The win ended a run of three games without one, but the game also brought about a fresh injury blow with Bailey Wright having come off the pitch after just 26 minutes.

Taylor said after the game that Wright could potentially be out for the season, before saying:

“Bailey’s injury looked bad. He felt a crack on landing. He’s a tough boy and when he tried to stand up and put weight on it, he couldn’t. It would suggest a break or severe damage of some sort.”

Wright has featured seven times in the Championship for Rotherham United since joining on loan from Sunderland in January. He’s proved to be a smart signing for Taylor’s side but he’s already had a few injury troubles, and now it looks like he could have played his last game for the Millers.

A dent to Rotherham’s survival chances…

Rotherham are keeping their head above water for the time being. But not having Wright, potentially for the rest of the season, is a real blow for the club and it could put a huge dent in their survival hopes.

Taylor will have wanted a player with Wright’s quality and experience for the final run-in but now it looks like they’ll have to play the final seven games without him.

Up next for the Millers is a trip to Norwich City on Monday afternoon, with kick-off at 3pm.