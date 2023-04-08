Ryan Lowe discusses Alan Browne’s injury after Preston North End’s win at QPR

Preston North End claimed a 2-0 win away at QPR in the Championship yesterday.

Preston North End made the journey down to London to face a struggling QPR side yesterday, and the Lilywhites would return to Lancashire with all three points after two second half goals in quick succession from Tom Cannon.

Ryan Lowe’s side have now lost just one of their last 10 in the league and currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table, and just two points outside the top-six ahead of Monday’s game against Reading.

Things are certainly looking up for Preston. But they were dealt a blow to club captain Alan Browne yesterday when the midfielder was forced off just before the break with a knee injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire (via BBC Sport) after the game, Lowe gave this update on the 27-year-old:

“Browney is on crutches as a precaution. He’s got a whack and it’s opened his knee a little bit. We’ll have to get it scanned but hopefully it’s not too bad – we’ll get it iced on the way home.”

Browne has played 36 times in the Championship so far this season. The long-standing Preston man hasn’t missed many games over the past few seasons, and his potential absence for the final run-in would be a blow.

Up next…

Preston return to action v Reading on Monday, and for Lowe’s side it’s another chance to claim three points against a side struggling in the Championship.

The Royals have dropped into the bottom three after their draw v Birmingham City yesterday, which comes after they were dealt a six-point deduction.

Browne could well be rested for Monday’s game, with Preston having four more games in April after Monday’s fixture at Deepdale.