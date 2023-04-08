Rosenior provides injury update on Lewie Coyle ahead of Hull City’s home game v Millwall

Hull City drew 4-4 away at Sunderland in the Championship yesterday.

The Tigers took the lead twice in the game. The goals came from Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Regan Slater, and Ozan Tufan who netted twice, handing Hull City a third-straight draw in the Championship. Liam Rosenior’s side are now in 17th place of the table and eight points above the drop zone with six games left to play.

It could become a nervy end to the season for Hull City who have some tough games left to play, against the likes of Millwall on Monday, and then Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Watford in the games following. And the Tigers’ month could be made even more difficult after the injury to Lewie Coyle.

The defender suffered a rib injury in the game v Burnley last month and he was forced off shortly after the hour mark in last night’s game at the Stadium of Light. Rosenior said of the 27-year-old:

“It’s his rib again. He got a whack in it. He played through, soldiered through like he always does. We’ll have to check him and make sure he’s OK for Monday.”

Coyle has featured 35 times in the Championship this season. The Tigers skipper has been a key performer once again this season and his potential absence on Monday would be a huge blow for Hull City, in what is another tough game.

1 of 15 Who currently sits top of the Championship table? Watford Burnley Sheffield United Middlesbrough

A tough game…

The visit of Millwall will be another tough outing for Hull City, who’ve not enjoyed the best run of form over the past few weeks.

They’re slowly slipping towards the relegation zone and whilst it looks unlikely that they’ll finish too close to the bottom three, it can’t be ruled out.

Millwall are chasing a spot in the top-six and so they’ll be gunning for a win on Monday, and the absence of Coyle would definitely be a boost to Millwall’s chances of a win.

The game kicks off at 3pm.