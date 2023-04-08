Journalist reveals who Blackpool’s no.1 managerial target is for next season

Blackpool parted ways with Mick McCarthy earlier this morning.

McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor have left Blackpool by mutual consent following yesterday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City in the Championship. The Seasiders are slumped in 23rd place of the table having lost six of their last eight games in the league, with the club now seven points from safety.

Blackpool will be looking to appoint their third permanent manager of the season having had Michael Appleton in the dugout at the start of the campaign. But journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested that the club could look towards a former manager in Neil Critchley, who’s on the market after leaving QPR earlier in the year.

Mick McCarthy and No 2 Terry Connor have been sacked by Blackpool. Heard MM was close to leaving last night but was expected to be given Monday’s game. Neil Critchley will be the club’s No 1 target for next season #BlackpoolFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 8, 2023

Former Liverpool youth coach Critchley arrived at Blackpool in 2020. He guided the club to promotion from League One in 2021 and then steered them to a 16th place finish in the 2021/22 Championship campaign before leaving to take the no.2 role at Aston Villa.

That lasted just half-a-season, but Critchley returned to the dugout in December 2022 when he took charge of QPR. The 44-year-old would last just 12 games though, winning one of those before leaving in February.

A welcome return?

Critchley didn’t leave Blackpool in the best manner. Many fans were upset and frustrated at his departure and many might be unhappy to hear him being linked with the club once again.

But he’s a proven manager. He worked wonders with Blackpool in the past and despite his poor showing with QPR, he might be one of the better options on the managerial market.

Blackpool could well appoint an interim until the end of the season, with relegation now looking very likely.

The Seasiders travel to Luton Town on Monday, with kick-off at 3pm.